Huawei reveals own September 10 event

Chinese firm Huawei revealed its own unveiling event of a new smartphone model in line with Apple’s iPhone debut.

Advertisements

Huawei intends to debut ‘the world’s first tri-folding smartphone’ on September 10 local time to ride the iPhone 16 lineup at roughly the same time. A teaser image shows the rough outline of the model, with the date and time set in the lower section. The exact model has not been shown yet, although it’s believed that the device will roll out to a 10-inch display. The image was uploaded to the social media platform Weibo.

Ross Young said that the three-fold device ‘will be the most expensive smartphone’, while Richard Yu of Huawei said that it’s an ‘epoch-making product’ The event is scheduled for 2:30 pm China time, which is around 11:30 pm in EST. Apple intends to launch its own foldable iPhone but it won’t happen until 2027.