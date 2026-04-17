Huawei Unveils Foldable Device

Huawei, a rival smartphone manufacturer, has revealed the Pura X Max, which bears a design similar to the upcoming iPhone fold that will have a book-style design. The device looks to have a similar aspect ratio to the upcoming device.

The Huawei Pura X is going to be launched next week in China. The device is made from a design used by the smaller version of the Pura X that was released last year as a flip-phone that is extra wide. There is no other information available on the device other than that it will have a rear camera with three lenses.

A supposed mockup model for the iPhone fold was released last week, measuring at 7.8 inches when open and 5.5 inches when closed. Before the release of the Pura X, the device was supposed to look the most similar to the N5 by Oppo.