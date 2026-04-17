News

Huawei Unveils Foldable Device

By Samantha Wiley
Huawei Unveils Foldable Device

Huawei, a rival smartphone manufacturer, has revealed the Pura X Max, which bears a design similar to the upcoming iPhone fold that will have a book-style design. The device looks to have a similar aspect ratio to the upcoming device.


The Huawei Pura X is going to be launched next week in China. The device is made from a design used by the smaller version of the Pura X that was released last year as a flip-phone that is extra wide. There is no other information available on the device other than that it will have a rear camera with three lenses.

Huawei Unveils Foldable Device

A supposed mockup model for the iPhone fold was released last week, measuring at 7.8 inches when open and 5.5 inches when closed. Before the release of the Pura X, the device was supposed to look the most similar to the N5 by Oppo.


Latest News
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
1 Min Read
Apple and John Giannandrea Part Ways
Apple and John Giannandrea Part Ways
1 Min Read
Mass Production for iPhone Fold Delayed
Mass Production for iPhone Fold Delayed
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
1 Min Read
Valve Announces Stream Link App For Vision Pro Headset
Valve Announces Stream Link App For Vision Pro Headset
1 Min Read
Apple Using Smart Adhesive for Foldable iPhone
Apple Using Smart Adhesive for Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Creating Different Styles for Smart Glasses
Apple Creating Different Styles for Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $149 Off
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Shipment For Apple Mac Increases
Shipment For Apple Mac Increases
1 Min Read
Developer Integrates Mac OS X Cheetah for the Nintendo Wii
Developer Integrates Mac OS X Cheetah for the Nintendo Wii
1 Min Read
New Subscription Added by OpenAI
New Subscription Added by OpenAI
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?