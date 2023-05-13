Hulu and Disney Plus app to be merged

Disney plans to combine its Disney+ and Hulu streaming services into just one app by the end of 2023.

Bob Iger, Disney CEO, discussed the move during the company’s Q2 earnings call. The single app will have both content from Disney+ and Hulu. However, subscribers can still opt for single services for ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. The merging of apps is for those who have both Disney+ and Hulu so they won’t have to exit and switch apps to watch shows and movies.

Iger said that the app integration is for consumers who have subscribed to both, and that Disney is taking the two-app bundle while having ‘basically more content than it offered before’. With the move though, the monthly rate is set to increase- Iger said that the company plans for a higher price for the ad-free tier this year.

The news came after it was revealed that Disney+ lost four million subscribers in Q2.