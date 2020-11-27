Hurry and get the JBL Pulse 4 at $50 Off

Liven up your parties with a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a light show. Today, the JBL Pulse 4 is down to just $199 from its original price of $249.95 on Amazon. That’s roughly $50 in savings for a brand known for audio loudness and quality.

The Pulse 4 has the signature JBL sound that produces excellent tunes in a 360-degree array. Its design is ingenious as it also features a LED light show that’s also 360 degrees. As an outdoor Bluetooth speaker you’ll love how it blasts out music to fill a spacious room or pool.

JBL party boost technology allows you to chain together JBL party compatible speakers for better stereo sound or to amplify the music as needed.

The JBL Pulse 4 looks great but it’s also built tough. It can withstand up to three feet of water submersion and is IPX7 waterproof. Best of all, a single full charge can last for up to 12 hours!

