Hyatt to have Apple Wallet hotel key support

NFC hotel keys will be making its first appearance at a Hyatt hotel, with the organization opening support for six of its US locations.

Expansion for Apple Wallet technology was announced during the 2021 WWDC event. The hotel key support system will reportedly work with the World of Hyatt app. It’s said to be similar to passes in that keys are added via Wallet and on the Apple Watch as well.

Information such as reservation number, dates, hotel name and others are added to the entry. Guests are not required to go through a ‘check in’ process at the lobby. The app will show that the room is ready via app notification, and can process check-in and check-out steps as well.

The hotel key support requires watchOS 8 and iOS 15. Come launch day, the following properties will have the feature- Hyatt Regency Long Beach, Hyatt Place Silicon Valley, Hyatt House Richardson, Hyatt House West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt Centric Key West and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.