‘Hysterical’ Podcast receives show Of the year award

Hysterical, a true crime podcast made by Dan Taberski, has been awarded the Apple Podcast Show of the Year award in 2024, where shows are recognized yearly for podcasting innovation and quality.

Advertisements

The 7-part series debuted in July, with the podcast reaching the Top Shows chart and climbed its way up to the number one spot. The story looks into a mysterious disease in upstate New York that is spreading to a group of high school girls in potential parallels. The creator has been at the forefron of documentaries in podcasting and is performing extremely well with his unique approach, telling intriguing real-world scenarios and tapping into zeitgeist with insight and humor, which attracts listeners and makes them flock into the show.

Apple has been showing multiple year-end charts with awards for shows and podcasts during the last weeks, also including a list of the most popular podcasts this year.