Hyundai and Genesis to roll out CarKey support this year

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai intends to have CarKey support by summer this year.

CarKey is a feature introduced in June 2020, where compatible cars and vehicles can be unlocked or started using a digital key in the Apple Watch or iPhone. BMW was the first automaker to add support to CarKey but it looks like it’s expanding to other brands.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned that CarKey is expected to make an appearance in Hyundai and Genesis models. This move supports rumors on CarKey expansion where iOS code was found and referenced Genesis for car access terminal support.

Genesis and Hyundai have not released any statement regarding CarKey support yet. However, Genesis already has Android digital key support on several of its models.

iOS 15 upgraded CarKey with Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth Low Energy technology, which means it could be used without having to manually pull out the iPhone from your pocket or bag.