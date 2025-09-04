Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra

The upcoming IONIQ 3 by Hyundai, an electric vehicle, will be adopting the Carplay Ultra system made by Apple. The car company plans to show a concept version of the IONIQ on September 9 at the IAA auto show held in Germany at Munich.

A report from Paul Horrel from Top Gear talks about the vehicle being a more budget-friendly and compact Electric vehicle, offering 365 miles for every full charge. The EV is anticipated to launch in 2026 during the first half of the year. CarPlay Ultra was introduced in May and is the next gen version of Apple’s CarPlay that was teased in 2022.

CarPlay Ultra is exclusive to later Aston Martin models in Canada and the United States. Kia, Genesis, and Hyundai are working to offer it for their models, so the IONIQ 3 adopting the CarPlay Ultra is sensible.

The feature integrates with the vehicle’s instrument cluster, climate and radio apps, along with customizable widgets. Drivers can select preset designs for the interface. It also provides insight like the tire pressure and current speed of the vehicle.