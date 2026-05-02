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IAM Union Accuses Apple of Unfair Labor Practice

By Samantha Wiley
IAM Union Accuses Apple of Unfair Labor Practice

Apple employees in Towson are being represented by the IAM Union and stated that they will be filing a charge for Unfair Labor Practice against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. Apple is allegedly conducting unlawful discrimination against unionized employees in the store.


Apple has declared plans to close down the Apple Store in Towson, with other locations found in California and Connecticut. The first Apple retail store to unionize was the store in Towson, opening in 2022.

IAM Union Accuses Apple of Unfair Labor Practice

The IAM Union states that Apple let employees at two stores that are non-union to move to other locations, but allegedly forced the employees from Towson to reapply for places via the same process as outside candidates. The company was asked to take back their decision and give the employees equal opportunity to move to other retail stores like others.


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