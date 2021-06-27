iClever has a clever multi-device Bluetooth keyboard at 40% off

Multi-device accessories are more useful and convenient than their standard counterparts. When you want to be able to switch between working on your iPad or Mac instantly, iClever has what you need. Today, its Multi-Device Ultra Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is down to just $17.99 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

iClever’s Bluetooth keyboard is a true chiclet style device that sports an ultra thin form factor, and low profile keys with scissor switch to match. It’s full-sized, which means you get a numpad and all the keys you want for editing, writing, creating content and more. Quiet keys means less noise and a smooth typing experience.

The Bluetooth Keyboard by iClever has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 3 months on a single full charge. It’s compatible with a wide variety of devices, including the MacBook, Mac, iPad, iPhone, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the iMac, Windows and Android.

Buy the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at just $18 today!