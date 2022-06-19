iCloud Apps ownership now transferrable after Apple update

Apple has recently announced a new update that will delight App Store developers who are using iCloud.

The Cupertino-based company now allows developers to transfer app ownership through iCloud. Before, developers had to use a transfer program to shift their app to a new account or owner as iCloud was not supported.

iCloud has been around for a while now, and with a large number of supported apps it’s only a matter of time before the iCloud functionality becomes vital. Developers will now be able to transfer their apps to a different account in the App Store via the App Store Connect regardless of whether it uses iCloud or not.

Developers will need to keep a few things in mind when shifting ownership or accounts. The full details and requirements are listed on Apple’s official website for those who are interested. Ratings, reviews and app information remain accessible and will remain on the App Store during the transfer.