iCloud for Windows users experience video and image bugs

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

iCloud for Windows users have reported video and photo anomalies when using the tool.

iCloud

Videos recorded using an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro are coming up as black footage after having synced via iCloud for Windows. In some cases, the videos show up as corrupted and contain images from unknown origins. A few said that the photos they see are unrelated and come from random sources.

iCloud for Windows is a Windows app for synchronizing contacts, videos, photos, and more within the Apple ecosystem. It’s usually a reliable service but for some reason, users are experiencing syncing and video viewing issues lately.

The bug doesn’t seem to affect every iCloud for Windows user, and there isn’t any solid reason as to why it’s happening. Users have reported reinstalling iCloud for Windows, but this didn’t solve the concern. A report has been sent to Apple, but the company has not responded yet or issued a statement.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.