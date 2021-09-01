iCloud Private Relay arrives on iOS 15 public beta

The iCloud Private Relay feature is set to become a part of the macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 public beta when it launches in fall. Users will have an option to toggle the tool on or off as they prefer.

The status change in Private Relay has been added to release notes. It arrives disabled by default and will need to be manually enabled. Private Relay is similar to a VPN where user location, IP addresses and more are blocked to third party trackers. Internet connection will have anonymous IP addresses that may reveal the region but not the device’s exact identity or location.

Private Relay adds security to HTTP app traffic, DNS queries and Safari web browsing, among others. Apple has temporarily put it on public beta in order to improve website compatibility and collect additional feedback.

iOS 15, macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 are all expected to debut by fall this year.