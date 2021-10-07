iCloud Safari Bookmarks now have end-to-end encryption

Bookmarking Safari links in iCloud will now cause it to be encrypted end-to-end, according to an updated iCloud Security Overview page.

Apple has now enabled end-to-end encryption in iCloud Safari bookmarks, which means no other person or company will be able to access them for any reason. This bolsters data protection and offers the highest security level within the platform.

Safari bookmarks are the latest data to have end-to-end encryption in iCloud. Coincidentally, it was timed just after iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 was released. Other data information, such as Notes, Reminders, Photos and backups are yet to have this level of protection. Currently, they are on a 128-bit AES encryption.

The Cupertino-based company has recently come under fire for not having end-to-end encryption for its iCloud backups and iCloud Photos. The recent bookmark addition is a sign that Apple is working towards fulfilling its end. However, there’s no timeframe on when it will come to fruition.