iCloud shared photo duplicate detection feature added to iOS 16.4

The iOS 16.4 update brings a lot of new features, including image detection on its cloud photo library platform.

Duplicate detection was introduced to the Photos app in iOS 16. The feature puts up a separate ‘Duplicates’ folder in the Utilities section for duplicate images. However, it was not functional with the iCloud Shared Photo Library until iOS 16.4 came along. Once users download the update, they can now detect duplicate videos and photos in their iCloud library and merge them to save on storage space.

iOS 16.4 is set to launch starting next week. The update includes iPhone 14 Crash Detection optimizations, a bug fix for Matter-supported thermostats, a bug involving failed ‘Ask to Buy’ requests, and VoiceOver support in the Weather app. Moreover, Apple plans to add web push notifications and new emojis on its latest iOS 16 public build. There’s no exact date on when the update will go live.