iCloud shared Photo Library to arrive with iOS 16 release

The much-awaited iCloud Shared Photo Library is expected to come with the launch of iOS 16.

The iCloud Shared Photo Library is a platform that allows up to 5 people to share photos and videos with each other for social aspects and collaboration. Participants can edit, add or delete content within the sharing space.

Apple put up a notice on its webpage, saying that the feature will be ‘coming later this year’. Developers will also notice that it has been removed in the current iOS 16 beta, where it was found in Settings, Photos and Shared Library Set Up.

It’s worth noting that all participants will have equal access for deleting, editing and adding photos, as well as keyword sync, captions and favorites. iCloud Shared Photo Library is different from Shared Albums in iCloud as it works even without the iCloud photos.

iCloud Shared Photo Library is expected to arrive on September 12, alongside iPadOS 16 and other software.