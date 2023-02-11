iCloud web now allows Non-Apple product owners to accept terms and conditions

iCloud terms and conditions can now be accepted on a web browser for users who do not own an Apple device.

Apple recently shared a support document explaining how to accept the iCloud terms for those who own an Apple TV. The Cupertino-based company detailed the steps, which includes opening iCloud on a browser, following prompts and updating account settings, then agreeing to the service terms. The process can be done even if users do not own an iPad or iPhone with iOS 16 or later.

The support document came after a Google employee tweeted the problem on social media. It was implied that he wasn’t able to see and accept the terms and conditions for a reason. After the published document came online, the employee responded a few days after that he was able to see the terms and conditions by signing out of the device, then signing back in.