iCloud website gets a design refresh

The iCloud.com website was recently overhauled with a new design and added features.

Currently, the test site is in beta capacity and features a drastically-changed platform. Aside from a home page that’s fully customizable, the new iCloud shows full tiles and previews for Notes, iCloud Drive, Mail, and Photos, among others.

Users who log in will now be able to choose the apps that will appear on their home page. Some of the supported apps are Calendar, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. The tiles will have previews to provide more information about the particular app.

The Cupertino-based company has also redesigned several apps, notably the location of the buttons and toolbars to provide a better user experience. As it stands, the new interface is available to explore via the beta site. It’s worth noting that the whole platform will be under beta for some time, and there’s no timeline as to when it will become available to the public.