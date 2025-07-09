Apple Planned Cloud Service in the Past

Apple was considering its own cloud service that’s similar to the Amazon Web Service, as per The Information.

Advertisements

Aaron Tilley from The Information said that the Cupertino-based company was talking about the idea of such a service in 2024. However, there was no indication of whether the talks proved fruitful or if it fell through. Michael Abbott, a key backer, left Apple in 2023. The report said that Apple executives believed that the M chips could power a cheaper cloud service for developers compared to the Amazon Web Services and others, as evidenced by its self-powered Apple Wallet and Apple Music.

Developers could have their app features in the cloud without the need to maintain or purchase servers. If the service came to be it will probably adopt the iCloud title and help boost the overall revenue. Apple has not announced anything related to a new cloud service, and it’s unlikely they will sometime soon.