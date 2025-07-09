iCloud

Apple Planned Cloud Service in the Past

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Planned Cloud Service in the Past

Apple was considering its own cloud service that’s similar to the Amazon Web Service, as per The Information.

Advertisements

Aaron Tilley from The Information said that the Cupertino-based company was talking about the idea of such a service in 2024. However, there was no indication of whether the talks proved fruitful or if it fell through. Michael Abbott, a key backer, left Apple in 2023. The report said that Apple executives believed that the M chips could power a cheaper cloud service for developers compared to the Amazon Web Services and others, as evidenced by its self-powered Apple Wallet and Apple Music.

Apple Planned Cloud Service in the Past

Developers could have their app features in the cloud without the need to maintain or purchase servers. If the service came to be it will probably adopt the iCloud title and help boost the overall revenue. Apple has not announced anything related to a new cloud service, and it’s unlikely they will sometime soon.

Advertisements

Latest News
The USB-C AirPods Max is $150 Off
The USB-C AirPods Max is $150 Off
1 Min Read
BOE Stands as the Top Apple Partner for MacBook Displays
BOE Stands as the Top Apple Partner for MacBook Displays
1 Min Read
iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 Third Developer Betas Now Available
iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 Third Developer Betas Now Available
1 Min Read
Apple Rolls Out New Developer Betas for visionOS 26 and watchOS 26
Apple Rolls Out New Developer Betas for visionOS 26 and watchOS 26
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $30 Off
1 Min Read
New US TikTok App to Launch in September
New US TikTok App to Launch in September
1 Min Read
Online Leaks Show MagSafe and Apple Logo Changes for iPhone 17 Pro
Online Leaks Show MagSafe and Apple Logo Changes for iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Original Film Garners $293 Million in Ten Days
Apple Original Film Garners $293 Million in Ten Days
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Loses $110M 3G Wireless Patent Battle
Apple Loses $110M 3G Wireless Patent Battle
1 Min Read
iPhone Sales in China Climb
iPhone Sales in China Climb
1 Min Read
The 128GB Cellular iPad is $50 Off
The 128GB Cellular iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?