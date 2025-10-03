Government in the United Kingdom Requests Access to User Data in iCloud

The Financial Times has reported that the government of the United Kingdom issued another request that Apple gives access to encrypted user data on iCloud, insisting that the company should make accessing encrypted backups for iCloud feasible for officials in the U.K.

The request was made to help law enforcement regarding their investigations into sexual abuse of children and terrorism. The access order now requests an emphasis on the iCloud Data of citizens in Britain and demanded a backdoor to the service. Back in January, the Home Office requested access to worldwide encrypted data that led to a political clash between the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom.

The iCloud Advanced Data Protection was withdrawn by Apple from the U.K.. The company filed complaints with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal as well as expressed support for a legal challenge coming from Privacy International and Liberty campaign group.