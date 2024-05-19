iFixit releases new Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Pro teardown video

Video teardown company iFixit has uploaded a new teardown video of the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro.

The video, which is nearly eight minutes long, shows the insides of the latest iPad Pro and Apple Pencil models. The highlight of the video includes the new pull tabs on the batteries for the tablet for easy repairs. As for the Apple Pencil Pro, the channel noted the gyroscope for rotation and precise control, the haptic engine for vibration, and the Find My component for locating the stylus quickly.

iFixit’s teardown video is available to watch on iFixit’s official YouTube channel. The Pencil Pro recently launched in the US and has a price tag of $129, while the iPad Pro debuted with a slimmer form, a new OLED screen, the M4 chip, support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E. It debuted alongside the new iPad Air models.