iFixit reveals FineWoven iPhone 15 case components

Popular website and YouTube channel iFixit uploaded a teardown content of the ‘FineWoven’ case for the iPhone 15.

iFixit managed to get ahold of the newest alternative to leather cases made by Apple and deconstructed it for viewers. Upon closer inspection using a digital microscope at 52x and 490x, the case appeared to be made up of woven fibers that are around 6 microns thick individually. Bundled together, the fiber makes up around 150 microns. iFixit observed that the material is similar to branded jackets from Arc’teryx and Patagonia.

As for the fiber itself, scratches can lead to damage and irregular reflection of light- on the visible side there will be a visual mark. Oil and sauce stains are also visible. To see the assembly, iFixit cut the case open and saw gray foam on the inner part and the fabric covering the outer part. As for preventing stains, the company recommended spraying the case with durable water-repellent solutions.