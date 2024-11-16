iFixit reveals M4 Mac Mini teardown video

iFixit, popular site for repairs, tore down Apple’s recently released M4 Mac mini to provide a close look at the components inside the Apple gadget.

Advertisements

The Mac mini M4 is packed more densely than the previous model, with only a bit of space separating the gadget’s components, thus explaining how Apple has significantly trimmed down the size of the device by 2.5 inches. The measurements of the mini are 5×5 inches, whereas the prior version measured 7.5×7.5, which is a major difference in size.

The previous HomePod design is seen where the power supply board is situated at the top. The middle part shows a fan that runs with the revamped structure of the thermal management system that pulls and circulates air through the levels of the gadget to prevent overheating. Since the M4 Pro requires stronger cooling power, the devices have been fitted with a bigger copper heatsink compared to the standard models.