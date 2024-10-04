News

iFixit shows off new AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Teardown Video

By Samantha Wiley
iFixit

Popular YouTube channel iFixit has released a new video to show the internal components of the latest AirPods Max and AirPods 4.

Advertisements

The video, which lasts around ten minutes long, shows off the AirPods Max with USB-C port and the AirPods 4 innards. The channel comments that taking apart the AirPods ‘remains a nightmare and gave the product a 0 out of 10 in its repairability scale. As far as internal differences are concerned, iFixit said there were no significant differences between the AirPods 4 and the AirPods 3. The AirPods 4 model in the video is without ANC; and the battery inside has a 345 mAh capacity. It’s worth noting that it’s the same component as the AirPods 3.

iFixit

The new AirPods Max with USB-C port was also opened, with the said port replacing the Lightning connection. Aside from the change in charging port, there were no notable differences between the two.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Podcasts
Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Power Bank is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Microsoft HoloLens 2
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset discontinued
1 Min Read
Juno
Juno for YouTube app exits App Store
1 Min Read
M4 Chip Macs
M4 chip Macs has a 2024 launch
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 Chip and Nano Texture Glass is $106 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games files lawsuits against Google and Samsung
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 204 rolls out
1 Min Read
Beddit App
Beddit App pulled from App Store shelves
1 Min Read
eero Max 7 Wifi Router
The eero Max 7 Wifi Router is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Home Hub
Apple Home Hub might feature an iPad-like screen
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple launches another AirPods Pro 2 firmware update
1 Min Read
Lost your password?