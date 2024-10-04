iFixit shows off new AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Teardown Video

Popular YouTube channel iFixit has released a new video to show the internal components of the latest AirPods Max and AirPods 4.

The video, which lasts around ten minutes long, shows off the AirPods Max with USB-C port and the AirPods 4 innards. The channel comments that taking apart the AirPods ‘remains a nightmare and gave the product a 0 out of 10 in its repairability scale. As far as internal differences are concerned, iFixit said there were no significant differences between the AirPods 4 and the AirPods 3. The AirPods 4 model in the video is without ANC; and the battery inside has a 345 mAh capacity. It’s worth noting that it’s the same component as the AirPods 3.

The new AirPods Max with USB-C port was also opened, with the said port replacing the Lightning connection. Aside from the change in charging port, there were no notable differences between the two.