News

iFixit terminates Samsung partnership

By Samantha Wiley
iFixit

Repair company iFixit has officially ended its relationship with Samsung, as announced in a blog post.

Advertisements

iFixit recently mentioned that they are ending their repair agreement with tech giant Samsung as both parties were unable to come up with a new deal. Initially, iFixit wanted a repair-friendly ecosystem for consumers and independent businesses through the Samsung Repair Hub but it has not been successful so far. iFixit said there are doubts in regards to ‘Samsung’s commitment to making repair more accessible.’

iFixit

Samsung facilitated a self-repair program through iFixit, with the company having a repair guide for replacing charging ports, back glass, displays, and others. However, there were complaints about the working relationship, with the high cost of components being one of them. Beginning in June, iFixit will not be the third-party tools and parts distributor. However, existing repair information will still be in place. Samsung will likely have an in-house self-repair program.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPod Prototype
Unreleased game ‘Stacker’ shown in iPod prototype
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
New Beats Pill appears in Taiwan NCC
1 Min Read
macOS 15
Apple to refresh macOS 15 system settings
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 models appear in refurbished store
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit releases iPad Air Teardown video
1 Min Read
iPad mini
iPad mini with OLED due in 2026, as per report
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Enjoy a $300 discount on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Canada launches Tap to Pay in the region
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s new foldable display could have an 18.8-inch screen
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M1 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Marvel
Marvel releases new Vision Pro immersive trailer for ‘What If?’
1 Min Read
Lost your password?