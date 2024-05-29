iFixit terminates Samsung partnership

Repair company iFixit has officially ended its relationship with Samsung, as announced in a blog post.

iFixit recently mentioned that they are ending their repair agreement with tech giant Samsung as both parties were unable to come up with a new deal. Initially, iFixit wanted a repair-friendly ecosystem for consumers and independent businesses through the Samsung Repair Hub but it has not been successful so far. iFixit said there are doubts in regards to ‘Samsung’s commitment to making repair more accessible.’

Samsung facilitated a self-repair program through iFixit, with the company having a repair guide for replacing charging ports, back glass, displays, and others. However, there were complaints about the working relationship, with the high cost of components being one of them. Beginning in June, iFixit will not be the third-party tools and parts distributor. However, existing repair information will still be in place. Samsung will likely have an in-house self-repair program.