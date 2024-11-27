iFixit uploads Apple M4 MacBook Pro Teardown video

iFixit, a repair guide site, has uploaded a teardown video of the MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip, providing us with a look inside Apple’s premium laptop. When the machine was broken in, it was almost similar to the M3 MacBook Pro, indicating that Apple kept the internal design intact like how they did with the external design of the M4 MacBook Pro.

Only the logic board has been redesigned to some degree. The M4 Pro chip MacBook Pro features a bigger heatsink compared to the M3 MacBook Pro to improve the heat dissipation of the laptop, while the battery size and build remain the same. Trying to get to the machine’s logic board was a tedious and complex task with all the cables and screws blocking the way while doing this.

Replacement parts and repairs still remain unchanged. Information regarding parts, guides, tools, and repair information is provided on the Apple website.