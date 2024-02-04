News

iFixit’s Vision Pro teardown video now live

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Popular teardown video website iFixit has shared a new video about Apple’s newest headset.

The disassembly includes both video and written content. Opening the headset reveals internal components such as the motor, lens, fans, and others. iFixit said that opening and putting the Vision Pro will not be easy, and it goes without saying that repairs will be difficult as well. The website said that Eyesight will be the Achilles Heel, but the battery and speakers should be a cinch.

Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro has the M2 chip with 16GB unified memory as well as the Neural Engine and 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, an R1 chip and 1TB of storage. An image of the headset’s internals have made the rounds online, courtesy of Wallpaper. The Apple Vision Pro recently launched in February with the device sales limited to the US in the meantime.

