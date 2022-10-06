Illuminate and Juice Up with the Discounted MOMAX LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger

Get enough light to continue work and play with the MOMAX LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger. Today, it’s down to just $42.49 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Momax’s lamp is sleek, looks great on your desk and provides bright LED illumination with a special attention to eye care. Your eyes won’t feel as fatigued, thanks to the absence of blue light. You can also dim it or change color temperature depending on what you need. There’s an auto-off timer if you want to put it on your bedside table, as well as voice control and support for Hey Google and Alexa.

The nifty device doesn’t stop there- at the base is a wireless charger technology that’s capable of putting out 10W of fast charging goodness. An additional port at the back can be utilized to charge up to two devices at the same time.

Grab the ultra-functional Momax LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger at a discount today!