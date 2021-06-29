Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch to Vacate App Store

Adobe will be discontinuing its Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw app at the App Store and Play Store starting July 19. The company intends to stop support for the two apps on January 10 next year.

Adobe has released a document saying that users are recommended to switch to Fresco, which combines both painting and drawing tools of Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch. Additionally, all projects from the two former apps can be migrated to Fresco once they sign into the app using their Adobe ID.

Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch users can continue using the app until July 19 this year. All of the projects, artwork and tools will remain available during this time. However, Adobe said they won’t be adding any more features or updates after the said date.

Adobe Fresco is a free to download app and available on the iPhone and iPad. Premium features can be unlocked for $9.99.