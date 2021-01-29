iMac with M-series chip and new design in works

The next major iMac release will take place this year. Apple is reportedly planning to release a completely redesigned iMac later this year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported the existence of a modern design iMac in the works which reportedly will look similar to the Apple Pro XDR Display.

The upcoming iMacs will feature much smaller bezels compared to the current generation which have thick bezels all around the display. The frontal design of the iMac has not changed since 2009. While the design of the iMac is still likeable, the huge chin on the front takes up a lot of space. A bezel less front on the new iMac will be loved by everyone.

New outside and new inside

In 2017, Apple released the iMac Pro with a cool ‘space grey’ color. The new iMacs could also feature a similar space grey color which is loved by majority of Apple device users. At present, the standard iMacs only come in the regular silver color, the space grey is reserved for the iMac Pro. However, Apple has not updated the iMac Pro in a longtime and very likely will never do. The new iMacs could potentially replace the iMac Pro.

iMac Pro (2017)

The insides of the iMac Pro will be new – a high performance M-series chip. Last year, Apple announced that the Mac will be transitioning from Intel to Apple silicon. The company has already updated the lower end of the Macs with a new M1 chip. The iMacs could be powered by a high performance M1X chip.

Apple could also update the display on the new upcoming iMacs. In the recent past, there have been rumours of the next iMac having FaceID for authentication purposes, however, it should be taken with a grain of salt. The new design and the M-series chips make the next iMac a major upgrade.