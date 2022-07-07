iMac Pro still on the table, says Gurman

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that Apple is in the midst of producing a ‘pro version’ of the iMac.

In Gurman’s latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, the analyst says that there is an iMac currently in production that has a more powerful chip and a larger display.

He says that Apple is working on making at least 2 iMac models that will be powered by the M3 chip. The 24 inch refreshed iMac with the M3 is expected to be launched in 2023, and at the same time continue to push for a high-end iMac.

Apple discontinued the iMac pro in March last year, then the 27 inch Intel iMac March this year. This leaves the M1-powered 24 inch iMac as the sole model in the iMac lineup. Also, Apple has replaced the 27 inch iMac with the Studio Display and Mac Studio.

Gurman says the high end ‘iMac Pro’ is still years away as the M3 chips are expected to arrive 2023 or later.