iMac sales could overtake HP’s AIO computers

Apple announced the new 24” iMac at its ‘Special Event’ in April. The company also announced a new iPad Pro which is powered by the M1 chip, a purple iPhone, AirTags, minor updates to its other hardware, and some updates to its services. The event was titled ‘Spring Loaded’ – it was indeed a loaded event with multiple product releases.

The new iMac is a radical change compared to the previous generation. As a result, most industry spectators reportedly think that the new iMac could overtake the sales of All-In-One machines made by HP. For years, Apple ignored the iMac but with its new in-house designed silicon, the company is reinvigorating the Mac as a whole.

24″ iMac

“With chip and component suppliers prioritizing their shipments supporting high-end products, such as the iMac, Apple is likely to overtake HP as the top all-in-one (AIO) PC brand vendor, according to industry sources,” reports Taiwan’s popular media outlet covering silicon supply chain Digitimes.

Colourful iMacs to take on the market

In the fourth quarter of 2020, HP sold 925,000 All-In-One (AIO) computers whereas Apple sold 860,00 All-In-One (AIO) machines. The iMac maker reportedly sold nearly 8% less AIO computers compared to HP in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, the sales of iMac computers are expected to soar in the near future because of the newly released 24” iMac.

The new iMac features a new two-tone color scheme with the color of choice on the back and the chin on the front with the bezels around the screen being completely white. It’s a major differentiator in the market, as most computers have black bezels around the display to minimize distractions However, Apple appears to be taking a completely different approach with its colorful slew of All-In-One (AIO) iMac computers.

The new 24” iMac is now available for pre-order in many countries including the US and India.