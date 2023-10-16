iMac with M2 Pro and M2 chips could be ‘Arriving Soon’

Japanese blog site Mac Otakara recently suggested that Apple will release a new iMac with M2 Pro chips soon.

The next 24-inch iMac might be upgraded with the M2 Pro and M2 chips, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, and Thunderbolt 4 ports, according to the website. Furthermore, Otakara mentioned that there will be a custom configuration option but will come with a one-month delay when made in the online US store.

Reports of a new iMac with M2 chips might be dubious as they come in conflict with other analysts. Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned in a tweet last month that Apple is unlikely to release a MacBook with the M3 chip, but did not say anything about a new iMac. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg echoed the same sentiment, claiming that Apple will skip the M2 in favor of the M3 chip for the next 24-inch iMac. It’s worth noting that the last iMac release was in May 2021.