iMac

iMac G4 Style Coming in New Smart Home Hub

By Samantha Wiley
iMac G4 Style Coming in New Smart Home Hub

The new smart home hub is rumored to feature a design similar to the iMac G4. The home hub is expected to have a 6-inch display and will be released in different versions that are wall-mounted or can be mounted to a countertop.


A FaceTime camera will come in the home hub along with speakers and microphones that are connected to the base. The home hub is able to identify the person who is talking to it and change the display to personalize the user experience. It can identify you facially or vocally.

iMac G4 Style Coming in New Smart Home Hub

The UI of the smart home hub is based heavily on clock displays and slideshows, like the new StandBy Mode for the iPhone Duo. The clock looks like a lava lamp that has the time as an overlay and shows it digitally.

We are expecting the new Smart Home Hub to be announced on October 13 with a couple of other devices.


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