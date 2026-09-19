iMac

iMac with Intel Processor Now Deemed Vintage by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
iMac with Intel Processor Now Deemed Vintage by Apple

The 4K iMac in 2019 is now deemed vintage by Apple, adding the device to the vintage products list. Apple adds products to the list of vintage products after 5 years have passed since the last sale, and then 2 years after are moved to the list of Obsolete Products.


The iMac released in 2019, featuring a 21.5-inch Retina 4K Display. The basic iMac design in Silver has an 8GB Intel Core i3 Processor and a hard drive of 1TB. The starting price of the device was set at $1,299 at the time.

iMac with Intel Processor Now Deemed Vintage by Apple

Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores are able to provide repairs for vintage products subject to parts availability, but those on the Obsolete list are no longer qualified for repairs.

The 27-inch iMac was put on the list of Vintage Products in July last year.


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