New iMac Rolling Out this Year Followed by an OLED Version

Development for a new Mac has been finished by Apple with a slated release this year. The new iMac will be powered by a new chip, but it is uncertain whether it will use the current M5 chip or an M6 chip.

No significant changes in design are expected for the device, meaning that it will remain to have the LCD 24-inch screen, but there are rumors saying that an iMac could be given an OLED display in the future.

The iMac with an M4 chip was released 2 years ago in October and was not revamped to be given the M5 chip in 2025, meaning that this iMac is going to be the first revamp of the device in 2 years and will be released in two configurations with different ports and counts for GPU and CPU. The iMac Pro that is Intel-based has been discontinued by Apple.