New M6 iMac Announced by Apple

The M6 iMac with a 24-inch display has been announced by Apple today, alongside the M6 MacBook Pro. The M6 chip provides substantial improvements in performance and faster SSD speeds. The revamped iMac features no design changes compared to the M4 iMac and still comes in the same colors: silver, purple, orange, blue, pink, yellow, and green. It also keeps the 4.5K 24-inch Retina Display that features a 12MP Center Stage Camera and 500 nits of brightness.

M6 chip Geekbench Results have been found for the Mac Mini. Based on that, the new iMac should provide us with faster CPU performance by about 40% compared to the M4 iMac, and Apple states that the new iMac is 12x faster and 18x faster than the last Intel-based iMac released. The iMac remains to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for both Siri AI and Apple Intelligence, and have three microphones and speakers. The iMac jumping straight to the M6 chip from the M4 means that the service will have an SSD twice as fast as the previous models.

The Mac mini was first introduced this year in August, powered by the M6 chip, and is the first ever dual Neural Engine with 16 cores. The iMac, for the first time, has Neural Accelerators for each GPU core and memory bandwidth of 170GB/s increased from 120GB/s

The starting price for the iMac is $1,499 for the lower spec, still powered by the M6 chip featuring a 10-core GPU, dual 16-core Neural Engine, and 10-core CPU. The higher-end specs are at $1,699, where you get a 12-core GPU and CPU, with the highest storage offered being 2TB, and RAM maxes out at 32GB.

Pre-orders for the iMac start on October 28, Wednesday, and availability is on November 6.