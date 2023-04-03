Imagine Entertainment switches from Apple to Amazon

Studio Imagine Entertainment was reported to move from Apple to Amazon Studios for its first-look deals.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Imagine Entertainment has switched its first-look deal from Apple TV+ to Amazon Studios. In 2021, the company signed a deal with Apple to produce content for Apple’s streaming platform. Imagine produced ‘Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong’ for Apple, but as an Amazon partner, Imagine will have a slew of documentaries and films.

Amazon and Imagine Entertainment have collaborated on a few content, which includes ‘Judy Blume Forever’, ‘Lucy and Desi’, and ‘Thirteen Lives’. Imagine Entertainment President Justin Wilkes shared that the team is excited to ‘have a home’ at Amazon and will continue to make films that entertain, inspire, and elevate audiences.

Imagine Entertainment is co-founded by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, with notable presidents of its documentaries and features department, Sara Bernstein and Karen Lunder, respectively.