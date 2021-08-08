IMDb TV app goes live

Ad-supported TV streaming app IMDb TV is now available to download on both Android and iOS platforms.

IMDb released two apps for Android and Apple devices and allows users to watch TV shows and movies on their iPad, iPhone or Android device. The app has launched to other platforms as well, including the Playstation 4, LG Smart TV, Google TV, the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Roku.

The Amazon-owned service features a selection of movies and TV shows that are regularly updated. Currently, users can watch ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ and ‘Mad Men’, among others. The company also intends to offer exclusive content, as is with Apple TV+ and Netflix.

Those who are interested can go to their respective platforms and download IMDb TV for free. It’s currently supported by ads but the model may switch to subscription-based or continue to be free in the future.