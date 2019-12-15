Immerse yourself on entertainment with these $40 Bluetooth earbuds

Getting yourself a pair of wireless earbuds doesn’t have to break the bank. Forget the Apple AirPods Pro- what you’ll need is a dependable and cost-effective earbuds, courtesy of Taotronics. Today, they’re offering the SoundLiberty 77 True Wireless Earbuds for just $39.95, down $20 from its original price of $59.95 on Amazon.

Role-switching technology allows you to put the master earbud on either your left or right ear for added convenience. The high-fidelity dynamic driver and 6mm peek provides great audio that’s clearer than CD quality.

The SoundLiberty 77 is also water-resistant at IPX7 for on-the-go listening while exercising, jogging and doing yoga routines and workouts at the gym. A single charge can last for up to 5 hours, while the case provides an additional 15 hours. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a stable connection on each earbud.

It’s perfect for personal use or as a gift to an audiophile friend. You may not get another chance to score the SoundLiberty 77 wireless earbuds at $40, so buy it today!