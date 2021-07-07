Immerse Yourself with Dolby 5.1 Virtualization with the Samsung 2.1 Ch Soundbar, Now 29% Off

A soundbar is a superb addition to any TV or entertainment setup. You can get quality Dolby surround sound with a premium brand- today, the Samsung 2.1 A550 Dolby Soundbar is down to just $197.99 from its original price of $280 on Amazon.

Samsung’s offering has an improved Bass Boost so music comes alive. It has a central channel that takes care of dialogue in movies and TV shows, eliminating the need to lean in or make the volume louder. There’s also the adaptive sound technology that adapts depending on the content.

If that’s not enough, you also experience DTS Virtual X for added immersion and a game mode that punctuates every shot, punch and theatric audio. Connectivity is handled via HDMI, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Total power of the soundbar caps out at an impressive 300W, with the sub-woofer at 220W.

It’s not every day a premium soundbar gets a huge discount. If you’re looking for maximum bang for your buck, get the Samsung 2.1 A550 Soundbar for just $197.99 today!