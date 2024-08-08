Immersive SpongeBob SquarePants environment launches on Vision Pro

The Paramount+ app has launched a new immersive environment for Apple Vision Pro users.

Advertisements

The SpongeBob SquarePants-themed environment marks the 25th anniversary of the animated series, with several locations available. Vision Pro users can get into the Paramount+ app and choose between several environments, including the houses of Squidward, Patrick, and SpongeBob’s. The environment shifts according to the content, such as the sun setting or the screen moving near SpongeBob’s house. SpongeBob himself makes an appearance and sits down with a bowl of popcorn.

Along with the themed environments, users can also play an interactive jellyfish-catching game. The game tasks users to tap their fingers together while wearing the Vision Pro to catch the jellyfish via a net that appears on-screen. Apple recently released a Lake Vrangle-themed environment and plans to launch a Bora Bora theme with the launch of visionOS 2. Disney also had an Iceland environment via a partnership with National Geographic.