News

Immersive video on Vision Pro arriving on 2023 MLS Playoffs

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

A new ‘immersive video’ feature will be arriving for the Vision Pro headset.

In February, Apple mentioned that the MLS Playoffs will have Spatial Audio and a 180-degree field of view courtesy of 8K 3D recording, which allows viewers to ‘feel every heart-pounding moment’ associated with these games. The Immersive Video will have a ‘best of’ montage of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and will be the first sports content captured via Apple Immersive Video. It’s worth noting that the content will only be available to view on the Vision Pro headset.

Vision Pro

Six Colors’ Jason Snell mentioned that the video will be available after 110 days once the 2023 MLS Cup Final is concluded. MLS sports fans and Vision Pro owners will be able to access the unique perspective starting at 9 pm Eastern. The video is just five minutes in length, and a non-immersive video might be available for those who do not own a Vision Pro.

