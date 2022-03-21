Improve Your Internet Connection with this Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router From TP-Link at $35 Off

Upgrading to a wifi 6 gaming router can really make a difference in gaming, consuming media and working online from home. Today, you can enjoy a seamless and stable connection with the TP-Link WiFi 6 Tri-Band Gaming Router, which is down to just $315 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Newer router technology means a more stable and efficient connection, and the high speed router from TP-Link is no exception. The Archer AX10000 communicates with all your smart, mobile, gaming and streaming devices via MU-MIMO and OFDMA and optimizes data flow while reducing lag at the same time.

Gamers will love the Game Accelerator feature, which detects and makes gaming connections so you can stay competitive and responsive as you play. Tri-band speeds up to 10Gbps are delivered on 160MHz and 1024-QAM channels for smooth 4K and 8K streaming experience.

The TP-Link WiFi 6 Gaming Router works with virtually every service provider via a seamless and intuitive interface. Get it at $35 off today!