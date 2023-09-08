In-House Apple 5G modem may arrive in 2025

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s 5G modems will start arriving in 2025.

Various rumors have surfaced in the past that Apple will eventually build its own modem chips. Today, this sentiment is echoed by Kuo, who says that Apple’s 5G efforts are well underway. The analyst further said that the company is currently testing an iPhone 4 SE-type model for the 5G chip, and if the endeavor is successful, Apple will produce at a scale. When this happens, the launch date debut will likely happen in 2025 or 2026.

In April, Kuo wrote that ‘mass production for the 5G baseband chip will hinge on the engineering prototype test results.’ If the testing is unsuccessful then the launch might be pushed to 2026. As for Qualcomm, the analyst stated that the company is ‘in risks’ for the manufacturing of the Exynos 2400 chip. A future iPhone might have an in-house chip soon.