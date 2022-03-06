In-Person today at Apple classes resume

Apple announced today that it will be opening up Today at Apple sessions in the United States.

The opening of Apple Store events is set to resume March 7 in the region, just in time for Women’s History Month. Invitations have been sent out to creators and music fans to visit their local Apple Store and join in music remixing using GarageBand and Lady Gaga’s music.

The Today at Apple session is free and 30 minutes in length, and the participants can use Remix FX and Live Loops, among others to make their own version of ‘Free Woman’ by artist Lady Gaga. Online registrations are open for those who are interested in Apple’s official website.

In-person Today at Apple sessions were suspended during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, and now that cases are going down it looks like classes are set to resume. At one point, Apple took Today at Apple sessions online on its official YouTube channel.