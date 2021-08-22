In-Person today at Apple sessions may resume August 30

Apple retail staff in Europe and the US recently received memos on how Today at Apple may be resuming in-person beginning August 30.

Most schools are planning to resume in a few days. However, Apple has made several delays due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in some US areas. Currently, the Cupertino-based company has opened its in-store signups on its official website to herald the return of Today at Apple sessions.

In-person classes have been discontinued since March last year due to the pandemic. Apple has shifted mostly to online via outdoor and virtual classes. Its official YouTube channel even had several Today at Apple videos.

US Apple stores have already begun to reopen at the start of 2021, with wearing a mask being a strict mandate to staff and customers as well. In June masks were not necessary for those who were vaccinated, but it was re-implemented in areas hit by the COVID-19 Delta variant.