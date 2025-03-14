In-Store pickup option now available for new iPad, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air

The newest MacBook Air, iPad, and Mac Studio devices can be picked up at the nearest Apple Store locations.

The M4-powered MacBook Air began shipping to those who preordered, and those who didn’t can now get the same product at an Apple Store. Globally, Apple is offering next-day and same-day pickup options for those who are interested. However, the official websites in Canada and the US haven’t shown pickup availability yet.

Online customers can visit their respective Apple website, choose the device they want and add it to their carts. There will be an ‘I’ll pick it up’ button, and the website will ask for the postal or ZIP code and show available stores. Customers can then choose the location and a pickup date, then arrive and show their photo ID for verification. Along with pickup, Apple customers can also visit the nearest Apple Store and purchase the products they want.