In-Store today at Apple sessions open in Beijing

Today at Apple in-store sessions have resumed in Beijing. Customers will now be able to visit Apple Sanlitun and sign up for a session with local developers, musicians, photographers and artists.

Currently, the Creative Stories series titled ‘One Capital City, Thousands of Wonders‘ will start from April 16 until June 6 and will be hosted online and at the Apple Sunlitun store. Local creators will reveal 12 courses to show how to unite modern and traditional aesthetics for a unique creative environment.

The series will be hosted by 16 artists and spread across 10 sessions, including App Lab, Music Lab, Art Lab and Light & Shadow photography Lab. Apple’s Creative Pros will have Mars Radio Band and Big Orange to host via Webex.

In August last year reduced Today at Apple sessions were held, with Virtual Studio events made for the Chinese New Year celebration. Apple Sanlitun was rebuilt and opened its doors to the public in July 2020.