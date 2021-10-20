India Apple ID Top-Up promo extends until October 31

Apple is extending its Apple ID promotion in India, where users are granted a 20 percent bonus whenever they add funds to their accounts.

Apple ID customers in India will receive a pop-up notification that they will be getting a ‘20% bonus’ for adding funds before October 31. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company iterates that the bonus is applied for top-ups ranging from 100 rupees to 15,000 rupees via single transactions.

The Apple ID top-up deal in India runs until October 31 and may show up depending on the user’s purchase history or account information.

Apple has run similar promotions before in the region. The bonus credit may be used in Apple Music, as payment for service subscriptions and App Store purchases, among others.

India’s Reserve Bank recently imposed a regulation where user approvals are required by gateways and financial institutions before they could run auto-renewable debit and credit card transactions.